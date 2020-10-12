Six bottles of butane gas worth £300 have been stolen from a petrol station in Grantham.

The 15kg bottles were taken from the Shell Service Station, Manthorpe Road, between 10pm last Monday and 6am on Tuesday, October 6.

The gas bottles were kept in a padlocked cage. The padlock was cut and the gas bottles stolen.

Police news.

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, reference number incident 194 of 5 October.