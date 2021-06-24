Hundreds of schoolchildren have taken part in the 14th annual Mini Olympics, organised by Grantham-based sports charity Inspire+.

Despite being forced to deliver another virtual event this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, it did not stop schools taking part in force.

This year the theme of the Mini Olympics took on setting challenges to children to complete the Olympic and Paralympic values and the five ways

to wellbeing.

Mini Olympics 2021. (48508753)

Each child was given a bingo card displaying all these values with the charity’s coaches and ambassadors also creating challenge videos for

the children to watch and have a go themselves throughout the day.

From the launch last Tuesday to Monday the videos had been viewed more than 1,200 times and had over 23,767 views on the charity’s social media pages.

Mini Olympics 2021. (48508680)

Schools were delighted that despite restrictions still being in place, their pupils could still take part in the annual event.

A spokesperson from Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School said: “Please can we thank [Inspire+] massively for such a fab Mini Olympics.

It was superbly organised, and the activities were spot on with keeping the children enthusiastic and active. We had such a great day and it brought us all together.”

Mini Olympics 2021. (48503536)

Operations manager for Inspire+ Chris Graves spearheaded the annual event.

He said: “How pleased everyone at Inspire+ was with the impact and levels of participation in the Mini Olympics. It was a great feeling to see and hear schools being able to take part together in a mass

event, despite the restrictions facing them.”

Inspire+ would like to thank everyone for taking part in the event along with sponsors South Kesteven District Council, the Rotary Club of Grantham RotarySwimarathon and Nettl of Newark and Grantham.

Mini Olympics 2021. (48508534)

Chris added: “Fingers crossed that next year the event can be back to its three days of glory at the SKDC athletics stadium.”

Videos and content remain live on the Inspire+ website for schools and families to have a go at. Find them at: www.inspireplus.org.uk/virtual-miniolympics