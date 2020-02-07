Hundreds of swimmers take the plunge for weekend RotarySwimarathon

Hundreds of swimmers are poised to take part in this weekend’s annual RotarySwimarathon.

Fund-raisers will make the big splash from 11.30am today. The big event, which raises thousands of pounds every year for local causes, will continue tomorrow and Sunday at The Meres leisure centre.

This year is the 31st RotarySwimarathon, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Glenys Robertson, of Rotary Club of Grantham, and Liz Grimwood, manager of Grantham and District Mencap's Fairview Farm, with the vehicle donated by Rotary. (28499361)

Its charitable work through the Swimarathon was highlighted this week when the club presented Grantham Mencap with a vehicle which was paid for with money raised by the Swimarathon last year.

Rotary club president Glenys Robertson said: “We provided them with a vehicle in 2003 and it has been used everyday for their residents but now needs replacing, so we are delighted to be able to support the replacement in what was a special year for the event.”

This year’s event has attracted 234 teams from schools, businesses, organisations and families, and will see 1,400 swimmers take part in hourly relay sessions. Starting in 1990, the RotarySwimarathon has raised a total of £854,000.

Grantham and District Mencap has received a donation of a new vehicle from the Rotary Club of Grantham following last year's Swimarathon. (28503804)

Last year’s event marked its 30th anniversary by raising a staggering £46,000 which enabled the Rotary Club to support nearly 50 charities and deserving causes in and around Grantham. It also saw the installation of the Rotary outdoor gym in Wyndham Park which has proved extremely popular with the public.

The donation of the vehicle to Grantham and District Mencap finalised the spend from last year’s event.

Liz Grimwood, of Fairview Farm resdential home in Grantham, run by Mencap, said: “The vehicle - a Ford Transit Connect - is perfect for getting individuals and small groups of people around in their community for many different reasons, such as health appointments, and community activities such as shoppng, visits, activities and holidays.

“The vehicle makes a massive difference and enables people with learning disabilities and associated physical disabilities to be part of their community and keep active and involved.

“We have had many donations from the Grantham Rotary Club over numerous years and have been supported by them to assist us to enable our ladies and gentlemen to get the best out of life, including donating one of our other vehicles the Renault Kango, which has been used for many years and now is unfortunately aged and near the end of its life.

“The Rotary Club of Grantham has made a big difference to the lives of the many people supported by Grantham and District Mencap Ltd and continues to do so by its generous donation of this new vehicle.”

Leader of the RotarySwimarathonRoger Graves said: “We are delighted with the turnout this year and cannot thank the swimmers enough. We would also like to thank all our corporate sponsors who cover the whole cost of the event ensuring every penny raised by swimmers goes to charity.

“We are also delighted that Miss Mermaid 2018 will also be returning to join in the fun!”

Mr Graves said there will be many highlights over the weekend from the toddlers to the experienced and those just willing to have a go but one highlight this weekend will be on Sunday when teams from Belvoir Tri Club go head to head with Sleaford Tri Club and a team from RAF Cranwell Tri Club. This will be the one occasion when the shallow end will be lowered to its full depth to allow for a really competitive race. It will start atat 12.30pm.

There are still three lanes available on Sunday at 8.30am which the organisers would love to fill and anyone wishing to have a swim can just turn up and make a donation.

