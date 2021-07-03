Drone images show hundreds of swingers arriving at a four-day sex festival - taking place despite Covid restrictions.

Swingathon kicked off in fields near Grantham, Lincolnshire, on Friday night despite organisers claiming earlier this week it had been cancelled.

An attendee said around 200 happy campers arrived and claimed 400 tickets had been sold in total for the £200-a-couple four-day frolic.

Photos of the festival near Grantham. Photo: SWNS (48845307)

The website boasts adult bouncy castles, wet t-shirt competitions and a mobile dungeon, and said the entire thing is "Covid compliant".

Kinky guests are invited to sleep in luxury four-person yurts, and enjoy hot tubs, a naked singer, fetish demos and enter a Miss and Mr Swingathon 2021 competition.

The 'what's on' guide for the adult-only camp planned from Thursday to Sunday lists other activities such as face painting, burlesque, cigar bars and a Linkin Park tribute band.

One guest said the event, hidden among fields off the A52, is being heavily patrolled by security guards.

He said: "There is a lack of loos and washing facilities, and no social distancing so it isn’t covid safe.

Photos of the festival near Grantham. Photo: SWNS (48845301)

“Everyone was asked to take a test so that doesn’t worry me.

“It’s all pretty well spaced out.”

According to the website, there is a BDSM demo, a sweet bar, outdoor cinema, clay pigeon shooting and a full mobile dungeon.

After a meet and greet on Friday, a beach party is planned for today (Saturday).

Guests were asked to take a lateral flow test 48 hours before arriving at the event.

Photos of the festival near Grantham. Photo: SWNS (48845305)

The ticketed event is only open to swingers who have three personal verifications on their Fabswingers profile, the website said.

Ticket holders were given the location after booking, and can only leave for emergency reasons, the online information said.

A man who answered the phone on the number connected to the event website said: "I don’t have to tell you anything."

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said: “A licence application was correctly issued, for a bar and regulated entertainment up to 11pm in association with what was described as ‘private camping for a private camping club’.

"So long as the event is conducted within the restrictions of the Temporary Event Notice in place, and in a lawful manner, there is nothing more for the Council to do in respect of this event.

"Ultimately the event organiser is responsible for ensuring the event is compliant and runs safely.”