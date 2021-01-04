More than 300 weapons have been handed in across the county during a 10-week amnesty.

Weapons including knives and knuckledusters were put in secure bins at police stations in Grantham, Lincoln, Boston, Spalding and Skegness between October 8 and December 18 for those that wished to dispose of a weapon or an item that could be used as one.

The amnesty allowed those who took part to dispose of a weapon without any questions being asked.

In total 315 weapons or items that could be used as one, such as an old unwanted kitchen knife, were handed in.

Amongst these were various knives, machetes, knuckledusters an imitation firearm and a crossbow. Two shotguns and an air rifle were also surrendered to us during the amnesty.

Reflecting on its success, detective chief inspector Amy Whiffen said: "I would like to thank everyone who took part in our amnesty – those who have handed in weapons or an item that could be used as one have helped to make our county safer.

“We will continue to take every opportunity to reduce the number of weapons in Lincolnshire and educate people about the dangers of choosing to own one, even if there isn’t an intention to use it in any way.”

During the amnesty 42 weapons were handed in at Grantham station, 30 at Spalding, 102 at Boston station, 54 at South Park in Lincoln and 87 at Skegness.