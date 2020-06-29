Home   News   Article

Hundreds of youngsters paint pebbles as 'Rockdown' craze grows in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:38, 29 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:40, 29 June 2020

Hundreds of brightly coloured painted rocks have been hidden in and around Grantham as part of a mission to make people smile.

The painted pebbles were started by Megan Tremain and Connor Taylor, both 13, and Lewis Tremain, 12, after seeing a similar idea on a trip to Northern Ireland.

The trio started off by painting more than 100 rocks back in September, but it wasn’t until the coronavirus outbreak that the idea really took off.

