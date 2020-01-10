Home   News   Article

Hundreds raised for Grantham family burgled in their own home

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:10, 10 January 2020

An online appeal has been launched to help a family who were burgled in their own home.

Lorraine Dalton, of Becketts Close, Grantham, woke up on Saturday morning to discover that the home which she shares with her two boys, including her autistic son Jack, had been burgled.

Her purse, containing more than £100 in cash as well as Christmas gift cards and vouchers, had been stolen.

