More than 500 people in Grantham and Stamford have signed a petition calling for a Bank Holiday on Monday if England win the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate's side face Italy at Wembley Stadium at 8pm on Sunday evening - and some fans want time to celebrate if the Three Lions emerge victorious.

A petition has been set up on the Government's website to call for a UK Bank Holiday on Monday in the event of an England victory, attracting more than 317,000 signatures by 10am on Friday.

England fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium (PA) (49025686)

A breakdown of the numbers showed 517 people living in Grantham and Stamford had leant their name to the cause.

The petition states: "Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

"Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this.

"Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."

When asked about the prospect of a celebratory Bank Holiday yesterday, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday’s match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.

“We will hopefully, when England go on to win, then go on to set out our plans.”

If the match goes to extra time and penalties, it could be about 11pm before the result is known.

What do you think? Should the Government grant a Bank Holiday or is it not appropriate? Post your views below...