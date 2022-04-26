Over the weekend a series of Tough Mudder events took place near Grantham.

On Saturday and Sunday (April 23 and 24), the peaceful grounds of Belvoir Castle were transformed into a muddy obstacle course.

Hundreds of participants took part in the events, which included a 5km, 10km and 15km course, each one with more obstacles than the last.

Tough Mudder Course (56257137)

There was also a shorter one mile course that children could participate in.

The event is a great way for people to step out of their comfort zones and work as a team, battling the mud before celebrating the victory with the Tough Mudder headbands.

Photographs by Toby Roberts

