Hundreds tackle Tough Mudder event at Belvoir Castle
Published: 07:00, 26 April 2022
Over the weekend a series of Tough Mudder events took place near Grantham.
On Saturday and Sunday (April 23 and 24), the peaceful grounds of Belvoir Castle were transformed into a muddy obstacle course.
Hundreds of participants took part in the events, which included a 5km, 10km and 15km course, each one with more obstacles than the last.
There was also a shorter one mile course that children could participate in.
The event is a great way for people to step out of their comfort zones and work as a team, battling the mud before celebrating the victory with the Tough Mudder headbands.
Photographs by Toby Roberts