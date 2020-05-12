Hundreds volunteer to help make scrubs and bags for Grantham Hospital and care homes

More than 1,500 wash bags for scrubs and hundreds of ear savers have been made following an appeal made just a few weeks ago on social media.

People have volunteered in their hundreds to help to help make the important items for Grantham Hospital and care homes around the area.The success of the appeal has led to another group being set up to make scrubs for medical staff.

Marie Boddington started the Facebook group after she saw that Grantham company Click Dancewear was offering to donate 200 metres of fabric to make scrubs.