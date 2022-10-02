A fine art exhibition, designed by a Hungarian artist who lives and works in Grantham, will be held at a Corby Glen gallery.

The 'Half Broken Hopes' exhibition will be on show at the Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Corby Glen, from Wednesday, October 5, until Wednesday, October 26.

This has been designed by Szilvia Ponyiczki, and she will be showcasing her paintings from the dream-carpet series.

The Half Broken Hopes exhibition. (59688843)

She said: "The focus of my practice is the exploration of the personal and the collective unconscious through art. Dream and symbol interpretation is a key element of my creative process, which provides the basis for capturing the non-tangible.

"In my paintings, shapes and negative space entwine resulting in layers to explore. I use figurative abstraction to create an expressive and emotionally charged visual realm.

"The schematic and simplified forms come from an ever-growing library of imagery I have built over years of studies, supplemented by content related symbols taken from myths, traditional fairy tales and alchemical manuscripts.

"My dream-carpets refer to the complex symbolic patterns of life and the secret designs of fate, just like the traditionally woven Middle-Eastern rugs.

Szilvia Ponyiczki's work. Credit: Szilvia Ponyiczki (59688828)

"Although their visual starting points are oriental carpets, instead of motifs found in nature, they use the motifs of the human soul, the symbols of the collective unconscious inherent in all human beings since ancient times.

"As opposed to traditional weaving, the flexible and impulsive technique of painting organically displays the chaos of the present age, referring to the diversity and struggles of the world with all its battles lost and won."

Szilvia was born in Budapest in 1973, but now live and works in Grantham.

Szilvia Ponyiczki's work. Credit: Szilvia Ponyiczki (59688807)

In 2020, she graduated with an MFA from Nottingham Trent University with a distinction.

She was selected for the professional award of MMA in the Hungarian Academy of Arts in 2018 and became part of New Art Exchange’s ExperiMentor artist development program.

In 2021, she received the Developing Your Creative Practice (DYCP) grant by the Arts Council England and then had solo shows in Hungary at Godollo Arts Centre in 2018 and Erd Art Gallery in 2022.

Szilvia Ponyiczki's work. Credit: Szilvia Ponyiczki (59688787)

Some of her sculptures will on be display as part of the exhibition.

She added: "Our ever-accelerating, computerized world diminishes the age-old human ability of intuition and imagination.

"By mapping the world of symbols, C.G. Jung opened a path to the ancient knowledge residing in the personal and collective unconscious; giving humanity the opportunity to recover its lost archaic capabilities.

"As an artist, I work on the visual portrayal of the world of the unconscious. My biomorphic hieroglyphics – a library of symbols collected over years of studies - represent this sphere; and though my focus is on painting, now I started to give these shapes a sculptural form.

"The characteristic of the symbols residing in the collective unconscious is that, due to their intangibility, they exist primarily in the human imagination. Even though we can find their two-dimensional representations in myths, ancient creation stories and alchemical manuscripts; their spatial versions are very rare.

"Therefore, the importance of my sculptures is that the symbols, existent mainly on a theoretical level until now, finally take shape, hence opening a new door into the world of the unconscious.

"This embodied fire symbol's surface functions as a three-dimensional canvas, making the depicted motifs interact with each other; consequently conveying different stories depending on the observer's point of view."

Szilvia Ponyiczki's work. Credit: Szilvia Ponyiczki (59688771)

To view more of Szilvia's work, you can see it at www.ponyiczki.co.uk.

Half Broken Hopes will be on show from 12pm until 5pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

On Sunday, October 9, and Sunday, October 16, visitors will be able to meet Szilvia.