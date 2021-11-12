The hunt saboteur who captured a primary school teacher kicking and slapping a horse has broken their silence on the animal abuse.

The video, posted by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, shows the Somerby Primary School teacher, who is also a member of the Cottesmore Hunt in Rutland, hitting and kicking a horse.

With many people calling for the woman to be brought the justice, the video went viral on social media with more than seven million views as well as being covered by many major news channels.

The Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs has released a statement on its website from the member of the group who captured the video.

They said: “We were parked up at the Drift, Gunby during second horsing and saw a Cottesmore rider grab a white pony by the rein and kick it.

"You can hear by my voice on the video my words say 'she just kicked that horse' then she proceeded to slap and punch the pony.

"I jumped out of my seat in rage and shouted at her to stop her attack.

"The poor, defenceless creature was held by the reins so had no chance of escape."

He added: "My only concern was what she going was going to do to that horse when she got home.

"She doesn’t deserve to have animals in her care."

The Mowbray Trust, which runs Somerby Primary School, has confirmed that the member of staff has been suspended pending formal investigations into the incident. She has also been banned from the hunt group.

The RSPCA, with assistance from Leicestershire Police, is currently investigating the incident.