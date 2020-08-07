A ground survey will be carried out on Huntingtower Road in Grantham ahead of it being resurfaced early next year.

A ground penetrating radar will be used to assess the location and depth of any pipes and cables along the road between Harlaxton Road and Springfield Road.

The survey will be carried out from Monday 10 to Wednesday, August 12, under a road closure.

Huntingtower Road.

Residents are asked not to park on the road between 9am and 4pm each day so the survey can take place as quickly as possible.

The road will be repaired and resurfaced at the end of March next year, to coincide with the start of the school holidays. The results of the survey will ensure that pipes and cables aren't damaged by the work.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "If we didn't carry out surveys like this, we could end up accidentally damaging underground cables and pipes, leading to costly repairs and delaying resurfacing work.

"I'd like to thank Huntingtower Road residents for their cooperation in moving their cars off the road whilst the survey takes place. I appreciate it will be a bit of a nuisance for a couple of days, but with your help we can get it done as quickly as possible."

