A husband was threatened by thieves with a baseball bat as they stole a catalytic converter from his car.

The man was at home with his wife in Chelmsford Drive, Grantham, when they were disturbed by the thieves over the weekend.

The man's wife, called Edyta, said the incident happened around midnight on Saturday. She said: "We were watching TV when three guys in hoodies used an automatic jack/lift to steal a catalytic converter from our car. We’ve seen them, they tried to attack my husband with a baseball bat.

Catalytic converters contain valuable metals which are targeted by thieves. (42650421)

"Police said that it wasn’t the first time. They have stolen catalytic converters in our neighbourhood before. My husband went outside to confront them and one of them tried to hit him using a baseball bat. He was aggressive. They were not scared at all. I grabbed my husband’s arm and we locked ourselves inside."

She said the men were white men, British, and wearing hoodies. The man wielding the baseball bat was aged in his thirties or early forties.

Edyta described it as a "horrible" night and warned people to be careful as the men were very aggressive.

Lincolnshire Police are warning drivers, especially owners of Honda and Toyota cars to remain vigilant following a series of catalytic converter thefts in Grantham and Stamford recently.

They confirmed the theft of catalytic converters from a Toyota Prius on Chelmsford Drive and Eyam Way in Grantham and from a Honda Jazz on Dudley Road, Grantham during the late hours of Saturday evening.

Two converters were also stolen from a Honda Jazz on Lonsdale Road and Luffenham Road in Stamford. They were believed to have been stolen at some point between 8pm on Saturday (April 9) and 12am on Sunday (April 10).

A black Audi A4 was reported to have left the scene from Dudley Road and Chelmsford Drive on Saturday night. The occupants at the addresses also reported hearing loud drilling noises before the converters were stolen.

Police are appealing for information that can assist in their enquiries. If you can help, get in touch in one of the following ways below.

By calling 101 quoting incident 3 of 10th April.

By emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 3 of 10th April in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted. They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

There are a number of steps that you can take to protect your vehicle from theft.