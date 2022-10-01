The last few weeks have seen significant change, writes Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

I was incredibly saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. The Queen’s life has been a beacon of inspiration, devotion and stability for people in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth over her extraordinary reign.

I know people living in the Sleaford and North Hykeham area will always remain grateful to Her Late Majesty for her life of service. We now look towards His Majesty King Charles III as our new monarch, and I was proud to swear my allegiance to him in Parliament when we returned last week.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham. (57819740)

I warmly welcome the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to her position. The government has already taken significant steps to address high energy bills for domestic customers and businesses. The energy price guarantee will mean the average household will pay no more than £2,500 per year for a period of two years from October 2022, saving the typical household £1,000 a year.

This comes in addition to the £400 energy bill support scheme. Businesses eligible for The Energy Bill Relief Scheme will also have their energy bills slashed by cutting the price of wholesale gas.

The Chancellor confirmed last week that people across Sleaford and North Hykeham will benefit from personal tax cuts–cutting National Insurance contributions by 1.25 per cent and the planned cut to the basic rate of income tax will be brought forward to April 2023.

I am pleased that the North Hykeham relief road has been identified by the Government as one of around 100 priority major infrastructure projects to be fast-tracked in The Growth Plan to boost the economy.

In the coming months, a new Planning and Infrastructure Bill will be brought forward to unpick the complex patchwork of planning restrictions and EU-derived laws that have delayed improvements to roads, railways, and communications networks across the country.

I welcome that this important project for my constituents is identified in this list of infrastructure works to be accelerated as fast as possible as I am aware how vital it will be to improving traffic flow and connectivity for local people.

I was also honoured to be appointed by the Prime Minister as a Minister in the Department of Health and Social Care. Having worked for twenty years as a doctor in our National Health Service, I am excited to be working in an area that I am so passionate about.