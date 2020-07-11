Big Interview: 'I am proud of myself and the community after my charity run'
Published: 12:00, 11 July 2020
John Ashby, 36, has been in the fire service for just over two years as an on-call firefighter.
He lives in Corby Glen with his wife and their two children, and runs his own carpentry business.
When the coronavirus pandemic struck, John decided to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity by completing a number of runs in his firefighting kit both on a treadmill at home and outdoors.
Read moreFireGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorGraham Newton
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)