Column by Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham

Few things can match the emotion of the two minute silence on Remembrance Sunday each year, as the nation commemorates those who lost their lives to conflict, especially the servicemen and women who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.

The shared responsibility of remembrance was especially important this year as we marked the centenary of the Royal British Legion who, through the annual Poppy Appeal, do so much good work in supporting serving and ex-serving military personnel and their families. It was heartening to see the number of people who attended the service in Stamford and the representation from the armed forces, our local schools, and community organisations.

Gareth Davies MP for Grantham and Stamford. (52054496)

I was saddened to see the Queen’s absence from Sunday’s service at the Cenotaph, where her presence serves every year underlines the connection between the Royal Family and the armed forces, not forgetting her own experience in the Auxiliary Territorial Service in the Second World War. I wish her well and hope that she makes a full recovery.

One lesser known, but no less important date in November is that of Road Safety Week, which runs this year until November 21.

With a focus which runs across age groups, from teaching children the highway code to reminding motorists to check their tires, the aim of the week is to raise awareness and keep our streets and highways safer for everyone.

This is a goal which I thoroughly endorse as part of my ongoing campaign to make sure that the A1 in Lincolnshire receives more attention from Highways England, the body responsible for the UK’s major roads, to put an end to the collisions which cause injury and disruption. Following my most recent correspondence with Highways England, I have been informed that they are intending to publish new reports on the Lincolnshire stretch of the A1 in the new year in which they will outline recommendations for any improvements.

I will continue to press Highways England to lengthen slip roads, close dangerous crossovers, and consult on the safety of the existing central reservation barriers in order to guarantee that everybody’s experience of using the A1 is a safe one.