This is a letter of apology, writes Sue Sulton.

I am an older woman with a husband, three adult children and five grandchildren. In the light of the current chaotic challenges in this country I feel my generation has failed to protect the next generations from what we should have anticipated coming down the line.

There was no extra money for luxuries when I was a child, but I always knew I was loved and felt secure. I benefited from a Grammar School scholarship with free season tickets for the train journeys involved. Similarly, college grants made higher education straightforward.

It is not the case for many children currently growing up. I don’t need to spell out how things have changed! Education, with so many more exciting resources, is under threat without proper investment in school buildings and staff. We learn through the media of long waits for child mental health interventions and neglect in some children’s homes.

Cost of living crisis (58807792)

My family has benefited from the prompt responses of the NHS over the years; now we learn of delays in both ambulances and treatments. Many of my generation are suffering from a lack of proper care provision. We all recognise the shortage of care workers and the poor way they are rewarded for their exhausting work but is the issue being properly addressed?

We didn’t have the luxury of central heating, but blankets and hot water bottles were available, and I have never been without the means of keeping reasonably warm. Nor, have I ever gone hungry.

Things have gone wrong. The effects of climate change, hugely worse for most countries than for our own, highlight where, what now looks like my generation’s self-indulgence, has led us all. So, I apologise, but my apology has no teeth.

Please, will those with any influence in making things happen for good, prioritise the most vulnerable, even if it means jeopardising popularity. We should all be willing to share the hurt in our local, national and global community.

This letter is not simply the ramblings of a grumpy old woman. I believe in the concern of most people and it is never too late to make things fairer all round.

Sue Sulston

Address supplied