Grantham Journal reader Mrs C. Sharpe has written in about the ongoing row over access between a Grantham church and a neighbour. She writes:

It’s important a solution can be found for the benefit of the church and Mr Escreet as soon as possible (‘Neighbour blocks route in row over path’, Journal, November 25). I can see both sides of this problem.

Social events at St Wulfram’s have increased dramatically since Father Stuart came here and so has the attendance of a regular congregation. This has meant access needs to the church have also increased in recent years and that’s good for the overall community.

Access to St Wulfram's Church is blocked by neighbour Peter Escreet. (60793032)

However, for those living along the proposed access pavement, increased vehicle access means increased noise, pollution and risk to themselves stepping out of their own front door.

I married in this church over 40 years ago and never knew any vehicles to drive up to the church. However, everything is changing for everyone in all sort of ways and if we can’t adapt we will suffer.

I can also sympathise with Mr Escreet as those old houses step straight out on to the pavement, therefore increasing risk of injury not only to themselves but their house and home if a vehicle overshoots and misjudges where they’re driving.

It does not look as though it was designed to be a road.

However, the whole area could be made much bigger and that would reduce the risks to the residents and their homes.

I hope someone who has the power and control to resolve this will do quickly for the benefit of all.