Labour councillor Lee Steptoe, on South Kesteven District Council, focuses on what he sees as money being wasted in this month's column. He writes:

At the annual budget meeting of SKDC I voted against the Tory budget as I have done since being elected in 2019.

In the midst of a cost of living crisis, I cannot in good conscience support council tax rises of the maximum allowed by central government and rent rises of seven per cent.

Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour group leader, South Kesteven District Council (61563071)

The council has had to dig into its reserves to set the legally required balanced budget and, frankly, it should have dug deeper to limit rises when so many people are struggling to financially get through the week.

On May 4 people across the district have a chance to have their say in elections.

Please note that the Tory government has brought in the need to provide photo ID to vote to, they say, combat voter fraud.

If you don’t have photo ID see the SKDC website to apply for a voter ID card and please remember that postal voting is totally unaffected.

The council has been run by the Tories since 1999 and it really is time for a change.

Over the last four years they have repeatedly wasted our money:

£2 million on a failed university centre at the cinema;

£1 million shelled out to outsource services including leisure, that have utterly failed and been brought back inhouse such as Invest SK and EnviroSK;

£300K on a barely used app (Hello SK);

Thatcher statue that totally divided the town;

The latest farce of spending £900K to move customer services into the cinema, after promising that many businesses would move in. Zero did!

The administration also promised to build 500 new council houses district wide at the last elections.

The total is less than a 10th of that.

The Tories have failed local people for far too long. Grantham Labour is standing across the town and is calling time on their waste and vanity projects.

More Labour councillors on SKDC will ensure your hard earned money is spent more wisely.

We would also use reserves and prudently borrow to invest in more desperately needed council housing.

Naturally we would work closely with an incoming Labour government next year, that is committed to proper, greener levelling up through more devolution to local government.

Please consider voting Labour. It’s time to grow the local economy, create jobs and deliver sound finances.