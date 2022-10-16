A man says he feels “bullied” out of his council house of over 40 years after requesting a stairlift and wet room 10 months ago.

Former South Kesteven District Councillor, Bruce Wells, has requested adaptations to his council house in Grantham due to declining health.

The 66-year-old has said that he feels like he’s being “bullied out” of his three-bedroom house “by the council because they want it”.

Bruce Wells in his Grantham home. (59950089)

Mr Wells says that SKDC were made aware of his requests at the beginning of the year. After a visit to his home in May, he said that all his requests had been denied, but that he had received nothing in writing to confirm this.

He said: “I feel like I’m being bullied out of the house by the council because they want it.”

Mr Wells, who has lived in the property for 42 years, said that he has “always paid full rents and rates” and all he now needs is a stairlift and a shower to replace his bath.

He served in the regular forces from 1962 for 15 years, before joining the Territorial Army.

Mr Wells later went on to become a district councillor, serving the area for over five years in total.

He said: “I’ve done my bit for Queen and country. Now I just need some help.

“I just can’t get up the stairs anymore. I’m not very good on my legs.

“When I come down the stairs in the morning I can’t go back up again [until the end of the day], and when I do I’m on my hands and knees.

“One of these days the bannisters are going to break. I’ve already fallen down the stairs once and sprained my knee ligaments.”

Mr Wells, who lives with his wife Liz, said that he has been offered a bungalow with adaptations, but claims that it would cost “thousands of pounds” to move.

Bruce added: “The point is, to move from here would cost us between five and six thousand pounds, when all the council have to do is put a stairlift and shower in

here.

“The council told me the wet room might collapse but there’s a cast iron bath in there at the moment and shower water drains away.

“All I want is a stairlift and a wet room. After 42 years, I think I deserve a bit of help.”

South kesteven District Council has been asked for comment.