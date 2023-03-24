Retired firefighter and 'local ambassador for common sense' Paul Housam believes he has the answer to access problems at Belton House.

As reported previously, the National Trust had planned to open the Lion Gates as the entry point for vehicles to the estate and use the current access point, in Belton village, as the exit.

However, backlash from residents of Belton Lane and concerns raised by others parties led the trust to change their minds.

In green is the current entrance; in red is the Lion Gates; in orange is Paul Housam's suggestion. Image: Google (63174796)

Mr Housam has come up with a plan he believes would fit the bill and keep everyone happy. He writes:

Just to put it out there, I have had an inspiring thought which I have been mulling over.

I am nearly 60 and have been a regular visitor to Belton House since the 1970s when I saw Peter Purvis (from BBC 1, Blue Peter) come and open the then brand new adventure playground.

As time went on I joined the the National Trust (NT) with my family, and our children have too enjoyed its (and many other NT properties’) delights.

It is very true to say the traffic has grown dramatically with time and a solution to congestion etc around Belton is preferable.

I am retired from the fire service now, but have personally attended many nasty accidents at the Belton village A607 junction / crossroads with the garden centre. It is an awkward junction from the village due to the dip in the road to the left, the bend to the right and vehicles also entering the carriageway from both the hotel and garden centre opposite.

I live across town, but I also have family who live off Belton Lane near to the Lion Gates.

This access to Belton’s deer park was authorised by the then Lord Brownlow, for free pedestrian entry to the ‘people of Grantham’ as part of the hand over from his own stewardship to that of the NT.

For the greater good of everyone I believe this access must remain, as it was intended, for the open access to the people of our town. I can imagine a mass trespass-style of event by the local community may come in time, as a show of disgust that its traditional free pedestrian access has been securely obstructed.

As a NT Member of 40 years I am disappointed the trust may be getting out of touch with communities as it grows more into a theme park-style enterprise.

I am a regular visitor to the house and grounds as a vehicular entrant (via the main village gates). I do see a significant issue with its narrow driveway restrictions and its mix of cars, cycles etc and guests (adults, children and less abled) strolling over the driveway on foot. Those meandering to and from the house, stable block, river and play area are all presently negotiating two-way traffic in what could ideally become a pedestrian zone.

I was pleased to learn that moving the main vehicular access to the Lion Gates had been abandoned. This I really felt was unfair to local traffic, residents and pedestrians along there. It would have also caused a lot of dust in summer and mud in spring and autumn once entered through the gates. Not only that the peace and tranquility of the deer park would be ruined, which is the whole purpose of visiting.

Alas, I come to my suggestion which I hope can be seen as a fair and balanced opinion. It is what I feel as a long standing NT member, lifelong visitor, local resident and walker, retired local firefighter and community safety advocate, as well as an ambassador of common sense.

Along the main A607 between Belton and Grantham, approximately 450m south of the Belton Woods Hotel entrance and on the opposite side of the road, I feel a new and adequate vehicular entrance should be created.

One that is fit for purpose and accesses the car park over the river with minimal disturbance to the rest of Belton Park.

This straight stretch of road is now limited to 50mph and it has clear views in both directions for access and egress. It would then cross the edge of a field for approximately 175m adjacent to the end of the woodland, after the looped end of the miniature railway.

Immediately then, after crossing a new river bridge, the current large car park would be directly before you, with no other vehicular disruption to the park or property.

I feel this option, although having an initial cost implication, would then benefit absolutely all parties, (arriving and departing visitors and staff, deliveries, emergency services, local residents and walkers.

The current main drive entry, would be traffic-free and the old Lion Gates long drive would remain clear of vehicles. Further more, Belton village would be a lot more peaceful and the accident spot at the junction opposite the garden centre would be far less used.

I am sending these thoughts to various parties in the hope it may be given thought and raise discussions. These then may lead to a safe and compatible solution

for all.