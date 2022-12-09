A singing group is rehearsing ahead of putting on its first ever full length musical.

'I Love you, You're Perfect, Now Change' will be performed by the Fourtunes at The Guildhall Arts Centre on Thursday January 26 and Friday January 27 next year.

The Fourtunes are a musical singing group made up of Sonya Mahony, Daniel Poole, Steve Sale and Rebecca Sale and they play many different roles throughout the show.

The Fourtunes. (61228458)

The group met through Harrowby Singers over 25 years ago and have been friends ever since, performing in many shows together over the years.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is described by Rebecca as "a witty musical that tackles modern love in all its forms, from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life".

She continued: "Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs. this comedy musical traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. An insightful and hilarious musical will have audience members shouting, “This is my life!”"

The show is a musical comedy presented in the form of sketches which are connected by a central theme of love and relationships.

Rebecca said: "Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set featuring songs "Single Man Drought", “Always a Bridesmaid" and "Marriage Tango" to name a few."

In May 2022, the Fourtunes presented their first concert at St Wulfram’s Church – Songs from West End to Broadway.

The show's musical director is Chris Mahony, who has played for several local societies both in Grantham and Stamford and was the MD for Harrowby Singers for over 20 years; in 2016 his debut musical Stamp Your Feet was performed in Grantham and Stamford.

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online (https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/i-love-you-youre-perfect-now-change) or in person at the Box Office.

Please be advised this musical covers adult themes and has an age guidance of 14+.