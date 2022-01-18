A fundraiser has been launched to help a Grantham singer with terminal cancer to complete her bucket list.

Vicky Evans Jones, aged 49, was given the heartbreaking news that her womb cancer was terminal, but her former singing partner, Shaun Muffett is leading a fundraiser to help her achieve her dreams.

Shaun describes Vicky as a “lively and upbeat character”, and has organised a fundraising event later this month to help her tick off her bucket list.

Vicky Evans Jones is hoping to achieve her dreams and complete her bucket list. (54343597)

Vicky’s wishes include the renewal of her vows with husband Daniel Jones, a boat trip on the Norfolk Broads and to make a CD, as she has performed locally for many years, but has never put anything in recording.

She hopes that one of the songs on the musical recording can raise money for charity, which Shaun said showed what a great person she is.

He said: “That’s Vicky to a tee. Even though she’s in the worst position she could be in, she’s still thinking about other people.”

From left: Shaun Muffett, Wade Rowlett and Vicky Evans Jones (54343561)

Vicky had been having chemotherapy, but recently received results from a CT scan that confirmed the worst.

She said: “Unfortunately, the chemo hasn’t worked. I had the highest dose they give anyone, but the cancer is very rare and stubborn and really wants to stay with me.

“There isn’t any other treatment they can give me as the cancer has spread to my lymph nodes and the tumours are growing fast in my womb and ovaries.”

Vicky said that she was going to start radiotherapy in a few weeks to help with the pain.

She continued: “The oncologist can’t say how long I have left, but I have signed up for palliative care.

“I’m not going to let it get me down. I’m a fighter and will fight as long as I can breathe.

“There is so much I want to do. Go on holiday, renew my vows, make a CD.

“I’m going to try and do all of them.”

An event will be held on January 29 at the Railway Club in Huntingtower Road from 7pm, with Shaun encouraging people to come and donate towards the cause.

The fundraiser has so far raised over £700, with a goal of £2,000.

Shaun added: “I’ve been inundated with quite a lot of offers at the minute, from studios and places like that.

“We all used to drink in the Odd House years ago. That’s where we all met, then me and Vicky did a couple of duos together. We got fairly well known in town. We used to play the Isaac Newton pub and places like that a lot, so a lot of people do know her.

“We don’t know how things are going to pan out from then, that’s why I’m trying to do this quickly.”

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-vicky-with-her-bucket-list