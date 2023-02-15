A broadband connection cabinet which has been missing its doors since Christmas is set to be repaired.

Repair work to the Virgin Media cabinet on the end of Alford Street in Grantham should be completed by Friday (February 17).

Local resident, Ian Simmons, said that the doors have been missing from the cabinet since Christmas and that he had reported the issue three times to Virgin Media, adding that the box "looks untidy".

The Virgin Media cabinet on Alford Street has been missing its doors. Photo taken on December 26, 2022. (62441848)

He said: "I can’t believe it’s just been left open to the elements.

"This box serves the residents around here and I’m amazed it hasn’t been further vandalised by now!"

A Virgin engineer visited the site to confirm that the doors needed replacing.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are aware that the doors of this cabinet need to be replaced and we have booked an engineer to complete these works.”