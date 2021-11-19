A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is hoping to raise as much money and awareness as possible.

Zoe Berry, from Ruskington, also lost her father, Daren Edwards, to the disease when he was just 47 and was told that she had a two per cent chance that the gene had been passed on to her.

MND affects the brain and nerves, causing weakness that gets worse over time. There is currently no cure.

Zoe Berry (left), pictured with her mum, is raising funds and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. (53159667)

Zoe, who spent the majority of her childhood in Grantham and was a member of many clubs at The Meres Leisure Centre, said: “My dad passed away when he was 47, so that was very young, then I started developing symptoms and I thought nothing of it, but I went to the doctors. They said they needed to do some tests

“When I got a letter through from QMC Nottingham, I thought, ‘oh gosh that’s maybe a bit serious now actually’.”

Zoe had tests and genetic counsellors in the run up to getting her results to make sure she was mentally and physically prepared for any result.

Daren Edwards died from MND, aged 47. (53159670)

She continued: “The chance of my dad passing on the gene is about two per cent, so you’ve got to think how unlucky I would be to have this gene passed onto me.

“I found out on October 20 that it was positive. From then, it’s hit home now, because we knew my dad had it, but because he was so poorly, we were just so focussed on looking after him.

“Because I have the gene, and I’m what they would class as ‘well’, we see it as an opportunity to do as much as we can.”

“At the moment, there is absolutely no cure. All there is is pain relief medication.”

Zoe Berry (right) is raising funds and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. (53159673)

Zoe is currently going through clinical trials, alongside working a full-time job.

She said: “All of my time at the moment is put into doing everything I can to do with MND. Now I’ve been affected by it personally, I just feel like it’s the best opportunity to try and get it out there, because, from my experience, I’ve come across so many people who ask, what is that?’’

“I just think there’s so much misunderstanding about it. I’ve spoken to people about my result and they’re like ‘well you’ll be fine, they’re getting cures everyday’, well they’re not, and they’re not getting donations.

“I’ve spoken to my friends and family. I don’t know when it’s going to hit me. At the moment, I’ve got mild symptoms, my speech is sometimes bad. I can sometimes sound drunk and my memory is awful for a 22-year-old

“It’s one of those situations where if you don’t laugh you’ll cry.

“It’s got worse and worse and the reality is, I could wake up tomorrow and not be able to speak at all, so it’s a case of living everyday like it’s my last and if I can go about ways to get my story out there and make people understand how hard it is, not just for me but my family.

“My mum’s going to potentially lose me before she goes herself and that’s not what any parent wants.”

After two campaigns headed by former rugby player and sufferer or MND, Rob Burrow, the Government recently pledged £50 million to help fight the disease.

Zoe said: “Yes we’re grateful, but it doesn’t stop there. It’s the first little step.”

“The MND Association are getting so low on cash and donations after Covid, that they’re really struggling to even fund the equipment for people with MND who need it, let alone find a cure.”

After finding other people in a similar position to her on Facebook support groups, Zoe is set to take on a range of fund-raising challenges over the coming months, some in conjunction with people all over the country who have been affected by MND.

These challenges include doing 3,000 squats in November, a 50 mile swim, a Tough Mudder in Grantham, and a virtual mini marathon, as well as raffles over Christmas.

To find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zoe10