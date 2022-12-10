A Christmas message from Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. He writes:

As we approach the end of this year, I’m sure we all reflect that 2022 has certainly had its shares of highs and lows.

We started the year still under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we can all be grateful that we no longer have the restrictions on our freedoms that we saw for so long.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (54648433)

It has been a year where we have been able to get back to things we enjoy – holidays, events and celebrations, and at this time of year particularly, I hope you are all able to spend time with your loved ones.

However we are ending the year with the uncertainty of difficult financial times and many Lincolnshire families may be approaching the festive season with a certain amount of anxiety.

I’d urge anyone who is struggling to take action early – there is help available. Our website has a page with a number of useful services provided by the council and others, at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/costofliving .

Worrying about money can often make people more vulnerable to scammers and dangerous counterfeit products.

Please look out for your neighbours and loved ones and remember; when you’re out shopping or on-line, if something seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

Last Saturday was ‘Small Business Saturday’. I truly believe that small businesses are the backbone of our county. I will be shopping locally, supporting small businesses at Christmas and I would urge everyone to do the same where they can.

Let’s also remember that while we all have concerns about the cost of living, there are millions of people around the world who have much more to worry about.

Russia’s invasion of a free, peaceful Ukraine has seen hundreds of families who have been forced to flee their own country due to the devastating war. Many Lincolnshire people have already come forward to offer their homes to these people.

In March 2022, in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the government launched the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, Homes for Ukraine (HfU), offering a route of entry to those who may have someone here willing to provide them with a home.

Since the scheme launched, Lincolnshire has continued to welcome Ukrainian guests joining their hosts around the county. I want to personally thank the Lincolnshire hosts who, at the end of October, had welcomed over 1,000 HfU guests into their homes.

Although some of those Ukraine guests are now moving on from their hosts into independent accommodation, around 900 individuals are still residing with a host in Lincolnshire.

We are currently expecting just over 1,300 arrivals in total to the county, based on applications so far.

Christmas is a time to be charitable and county residents have shown this in bounds during 2022 supporting those who need it most. It’s also a time to be grateful for what we have, including peaceful times.

I wish you all a merry Christmas.