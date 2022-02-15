A 16-year-old student is taking on a running challenge for a mental health charity.

Jake Harris of Grantham is gearing up for a charity challenge during March, where he will run 30 miles in 16 days.

The Lincoln College student has chosen to raise money for Mind UK, a mental health charity, and is hoping to raise £100.

Jake Harris, 16, has set himself a challenge to raise money for a mental health charity. (54905958)

Jake's challenge starts on March 1, and he will be running four days a week to cover 30 miles in total.

Jake said: "I chose Mind UK as mental health is a growing problem in the UK and I want people to know there is help out there and they are not alone.

"I’m not a strong runner, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on."

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jake-harris17