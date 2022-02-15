Grantham student set to take on running challenge for mental health
A 16-year-old student is taking on a running challenge for a mental health charity.
Jake Harris of Grantham is gearing up for a charity challenge during March, where he will run 30 miles in 16 days.
The Lincoln College student has chosen to raise money for Mind UK, a mental health charity, and is hoping to raise £100.
Jake's challenge starts on March 1, and he will be running four days a week to cover 30 miles in total.
Jake said: "I chose Mind UK as mental health is a growing problem in the UK and I want people to know there is help out there and they are not alone.
"I’m not a strong runner, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on."
To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jake-harris17