A reader letter has expressed displeasure over the recent parking of a van in the town centre and has called for action.

Lorna Penfold, of Longcliffe Road, Grantham, penned the letter on August 22 after she was annoyed at how a van was parked outside the George Centre.

The letter said: "Walking through town today, my husband saw a white van parked on the pavement outside the George Centre, between 11am and 11.15am, and when I say parked on the pavement, I mean there wasn’t enough room for a lady to get past it pushing a pram with three children on foot.

Reader letter (10012624)

"I was annoyed and I wasn’t involved, but it was the thought of that lady having to wait for the driver to come back from his delivery drop to move the van so she could carry on her journey.

"You never see a police car or traffic warden when you want one.

"And where he was parked, the lady couldn’t walk around on the road because it narrows down just there.

"I think the council needs to put a by-law in position in certain places.

"That pavement is quite wide so it just shows how far on it he was parked.

"He should be ashamed of himself, but I don’t suppose anything will be done as usual."