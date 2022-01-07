I have only just seen the report of the "rediscovered chest of silverware" in the Mayor's Parlour and am surprised to learn that previous Mayors were unaware of its existence.

At one time the silverware was kept in the security vault of the Midland Bank, now HSBC, and the Mayor and "an expert" were regularly required to inspect and confirm its existence. My first discharge of this duty was in May 1996 in company with Mr Colin Young, seen in the attached photograph.

I understand that the Charter Trustees subsequently took the decision to relocate the silver to the Mayor's Parlour and I am sure that Mr Mayor's decision to display the dinner service will be welcomed as an interesting addition to the collection of significant items from the town's history.

Mayor of Grantham Rob Hearmon and auctioneer Colin Young with the silver in the Mayor's Parlour in the Guildhall in Grantham. (54122961)

Just one small correction please to your report. Although it seems a lot longer to many in the town, SKDC has only been with us since 1974; the engraving on the silverware is, to the best of my recollection, the Coat of Arms of the Borough which was granted its first Charter in 1463.

Rob Hearmon

Mayor of Grantham 1995-1996 and 2010-2011