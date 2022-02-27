Providing children with access to high quality support and the opportunity to benefit from the very best resources throughout their school life is vital, says Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson.

I therefore welcome the announcement that Lincolnshire will become one of 55 new ‘Education Investment Areas’ to receive targeted investment, support and action to help children from all backgrounds succeed at the very highest levels.

Support includes retention payments to help schools keep the best teachers in the highest priority subjects and the Government will prioritise these areas as locations for new specialist sixth form free schools to support children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP (55074395)

Schools in these areas that have been judged less than Good in successive Ofsted inspections could also be moved into strong multi-academy trusts to help them improve. Young people across all age groups have made particularly great sacrifices during the pandemic. It has significantly disrupted their everyday lives in terms of education, physical and mental health and – like everyone – severely limited their social interactions over the last two years.

Recently, we marked children’s mental health week. Anxiety and stress continue to be the principal reason for referrals to Lincolnshire services such as CAMHS, Healthy Minds Lincolnshire and Kooth – an online counselling service.

Understandably, a number of parents in my constituency have contacted me with worries about their children and how best they can support them during these difficult times. We know that parental support can lead to great improvements in children’s mental health. I have pressed the Government to provide particular support for parents whose children are experiencing difficulties with their health and I look forward to engaging in discussions directly with the Minister for Care and Mental Health on this important issue soon.

I am aware many of my constituents are rightly worried about rising living costs caused by inflation and global pressures. Recently, I raised concerns surrounding increases to energy and fuel costs on behalf of constituents with the Prime Minister and I have been engaged in discussions subsequently with the Chancellor on this. In particular, it is important to highlight the need for support for rural communities so that we have both a reliable and affordable source of energy and fuel in our towns and villages.

I welcome the Government’s recent announcements of immediate help with household fuel bills and protection against around half of the increase to the Energy Price Cap. As we transition to greener energy, I will also continue to press the government to ensure our plan to achieve Net Zero delivers for all areas of the UK and is done in a way which is mindful of enhancing our economic prosperity.