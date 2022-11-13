Mounting issues on the Earlesfield estate is among the topics touched on by Labour district councillor Lee Steptoe in this month's column. He writes:

Another monthly column, another Tory PM and lurch in policy, taking us from unfunded tax cuts to a return to deep spending cuts that will be unveiled in the autumn statement on November 17.

This on top of a rise in interest rates from 2.25 per cent to 3 per cent, with more to come, heaping added misery on those with a mortgage, with renters facing higher rents due to the knock on effect.

Labour Group leader on SKDC Lee Steptoe. (55238990)

Sunak was decisively rejected by his own party members as recently as summer, and Labour’s calls for a general election are spot on. But there probably won’t be one for another two years; at least we haven’t got Johnson back!

I attended a TUC lobby of parliament on November 2 and joined scores of rank and file trade unionists in attempting to talk to their local MP about the cost of living crisis and fair pay rises for public sector workers.

To my total lack of surprise, Gareth Davies did not deign to see me. I can’t think why!

I enjoyed the day, speaking in a meeting of Labour MPs, including our deputy leader, and then watching a debate in the Commons from the visitors’ gallery.

Parliament’s gothic splendour is awe inducing but reflects the gentleman’s debating society it was set up to be hundreds of years ago. I’m afraid many that work there are totally oblivious to the economic and social crisis that our once great country is in.

Locally, we had an enjoyable Earlesfield community meal and bingo session during half term which involved children and parents. I am also delighted to say that I have been re-selected by my party to stand again in the ward in the SKDC elections next May.

I will continue to do my best for the ward during challenging times.

I will be keeping a very close eye on what is happening to the 150 families who are having to temporarily move to allow asbestos to be removed from their council properties. From feedback I am getting from constituents, issues are mounting, to put it politely.

Increased Labour representation next year will mean administration decisions are more effectively scrutinised, as there is no doubt that more painful cuts to local services and increases in council tax, rents and service charges are on the way.

Finally, on this Remembrance weekend I salute all that have served in our Armed Forces, past and present.