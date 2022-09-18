The nation is in mourning for a monarch that ruled for 70 years, providing some much-needed stability across the decades, says Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour councillor (Grantham Earlesfield) on South Kesteven District Council

As Philip Larkin, the poet, wrote at her Silver Jubilee in 1977, (when I was seven,): ‘In times when nothing stood/But worsened, or grew strange/There was one constant good:/She did not change.’

Just two days before her death, Her Majesty appointed the 15th Prime Minister of her long reign in Liz Truss, but I personally thought Sir Keir Starmer really caught the mood of the nation, when he said: “For the 70 glorious years of her reign, our Queen was at the heart of this nation’s life. She did not simply reign over us; she lived alongside us.”

The Queen’s first PM was war hero Sir Winston Churchill, who won his second spell in office in 1951, after overcoming the Labour landslide of 1945.

He was followed by Tory PMs Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan and Alec Douglas-Home from 1955-64, as Great Britain started to dismantle our vast empire following the Suez crisis. Macmillan told the British people in the fifties, “You’ve never had it so good.”

Harold Wilson’s ‘white heat of technological revolution’ followed in the ‘swinging sixties’ under Labour, as the country became more liberal as abortion and homosexuality were legalised. Wilson was surprisingly defeated by Tory Edward Heath but returned to power (just) following the two general elections of 1974. Wilson resigned due to ill health in 1976 to be replaced by ‘sunny’ Jim Callaghan, whose government was brought down by the 1978-9 ‘winter of discontent.’

This led the way for Grantham’s Margaret Thatcher to rule from 1979-1990 and radically restructure the economy along free market lines and causing division that is still being fought over today.

Her own party replaced her with John Major, who suffered a landslide loss to Labour’s most successful leader, Tony Blair, in 1997. Blair ruled for 10 years before giving way to Gordon Brown, his legacy besmirched by the invasion of Iraq.

The world financial crash of 2008 saw David Cameron win in 2010, lose a Brexit referendum in 2016 and be replaced by Theresa May. Boris Johnson ‘got Brexit done’ and then imploded due to his own personal failings. Truss followed last week.

Fifteen Prime Ministers in 70 years. I wonder which was Her Majesty’s favourite and least? We will never know and that’s the whole point of hereditary monarchy. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.