Grantham councillor's lockdown photos aim to lift spirits of others

By Marie Bond
Published: 15:38, 28 May 2020
 | Updated: 15:40, 28 May 2020

A Grantham councillor and former mayor has been busy with his camera during the coronavirus lockdown.

Councillor Ian Selby, of the Harrowby ward, has uploaded a ‘lockdown photo of the day’ on to his Facebook page in a bid to put smiles on faces.

He said: “My reason for doing the ‘lockdown photo of the day’ is to lift people’s spirits, and that’s what people tell me. Many look forward to my photo each day, which is really nice.”

