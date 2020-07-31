Home   News   Article

Ian's spuds raise hundreds for Grantham Journal Children's Fund

By Graham Newton
Published: 12:00, 31 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:12, 31 July 2020

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a good cause after a large crop of potatoes were grown and sold for charity.

More than 2,000 potato seeds were sown by district councillor Ian Selby to raise money for the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

This was the first time that Ian had grown potatoes. It took him a month to prepare the ground at his parents’ home in Skillington, ready to sow the seeds.

