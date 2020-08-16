Ice cream company delivers free treats to Grantham Hospital staff

Hospital staff were given a welcome cooling treat last weekend when they received a visit from Franco’s Ices.

The ice cream company wanted to thank hospital staff for their work during the coronavirus pandemic and so paid a visit to Grantham Hospital on Saturday to hand out free ices to staff.

Amy Cawthan, of Franco’s, said the company was able to make the gesture to a large group of doctors, nurses and supporting staff who were on duty at the time.

Grantham Hospital staff welcome complimentary ice creams from Franco's Ices. (40364384)

She added: “We had been trying to deliver ice cream during lockdown but it was obviously too difficult given the restrictions in place.

"Through our social media platform, a staff member had reached out and once we starting speaking we were able to do a complimentary visit. The post has been viewed 15,000 times now and, as you can imagine, for a small family-run business this has been such a response for us.

"We were thrilled to be able to offer support to our NHS and during a heatwave an ice cream was well received.”

Read more BusinessGranthamHealth