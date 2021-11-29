Skaters enjoyed the return of an ice rink in St Wulfram's Church this weekend.

Part of the Christmas Tree Festival, which ran from November 25 to 28, the ice rink was full of happy families and friends for much of the weekend.

The skaters also had the treat of being surrounded by dozens of Christmas trees, decorated in the church by various schools, businesses and other members of the community.

A candlelit procession through Grantham kicked off the festival on Thursday for the opening of the festival.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's Church, said: "The candlelit procession to church was so encouraging, and lovely to see.

"I've always said this is the best festival we hold, because it's about the people of Grantham celebrating and all the wonderful work and talents in the town and its just great to have all these trees which are a celebration of that, based in their church in the centre of town."

Skaters enjoy the ice rink that has been installed inside the church. (53394093)

