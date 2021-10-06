A Grantham church will be transformed into a winter wonderland when an ice skating rink and Christmas tree festival makes a welcome return next month.

The hugely popular St Wulfram’s Church Christmas tree festival and ice skating rink will run from November 25 to 28.

Since the church hosted its first festival in 2015, hundreds of community groups, individuals, schools and local businesses have decorated a tree and welcomed thousands of visitors to the church.

St Wulfram's Church will host a Christmas tree festival with an ice skating rink (51980464)

For more information, skating tickets and times, visit www.stwulframs.org.uk