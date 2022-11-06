A venue is set to host festive ice skating for the first time over the Christmas period.

An outdoor rink in front of Vale House in the Belvoir Castle grounds will be surrounded with Christmas trees and lights.

The rink will open from Friday November 18, with 30 minute sessions available to book on selected dates up until 1 January 2023. A private skate for family and friends of the whole rink can also be booked on Thursdays.

An ice rink is coming to the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle. (60441814)

The announcement comes after the Adventure Playground opened last month at the castle. Hot chocolate and other winter warmers will be available at the woodland playground’s food and drink chalet.

The Santa’s Grotto is also returning to The Engine Yard where youngsters can meet singing reindeers, get on the 'Belvoir Express' train for family photos, meet with Father Christmas and his helpers before receiving a present to open on the big day.

Pop up chalets offering gifts and artisan products will add to the shopping experience, while a Christmas Emporium offering a selection of real pine fir trees of all sizes will be available.

Family on the ice skating rink. Dad shoots family video on the phone. Courtesy of Belvoir Castle (60441822)

Cinderella will be going to the ball this Christmas as the Regency rooms of Belvoir Castle are transformed into an immersive experience bringing the rags to riches fable to life between November 18 and January 1.

Ice skating is priced at £7 per adult, £5 per child and £22 for a family (2 Adults, 3 Children 0-16) and can be booked online.

Cinderella in the Castle, Santa’s Grotto in the Engine Yard and Castle and Festive Afternoon Tea can all now be pre-booked.