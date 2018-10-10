Frozen food retailer Iceland has confirmed it is opening an outlet in Grantham.

The move is expected to create around 25 jobs.

Its location will be the former Poundworld outlet in the Sank Augustin Retail Park.

That branch closed in August after the entire chain of Poundworlds fell into administration.

Some 335 stores were affected nationally and more than 5,000 jobs were lost.

Now, Iceland has bought 19 of the former Poundworlds.

Four will become Iceland’s Food Warehouses, with the remainder becoming regular Iceland stores.

A spokesman for Iceland told the Journal that no date has been set for the re-opening. He said the Grantham branch wasn’t scheduled for this financial year, so he expected the store would re-open as an Iceland sometime between April and June 2019.

Iceland already has branches in Sleaford, Newark and Melton Mowbray.

The spokesman said: “Grantham is an obvious gap in our network.”

The Grantham Poundworld opened at Sankt Augustin in April 2016 in the former Brantano shoe store between Sports Direct and Home Bargains creating 30 jobs.

Meanwhile, Poundland, which already operates in Grantham’s Isaac Newton Centre, has said it will take over 20 sites previously used by its former rival, Poundworld.