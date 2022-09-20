A popular apple sculpture in a town park has collapsed due to problems with rot and decay.

Isaac's Apple, an iconic sculpture in the sensory garden of Wyndham Park, Grantham, has collapsed and broken into pieces.

The Friends of Wyndham Park confirmed that a funding bid to replace to scultpure had already been submitted by the Wyndham Park Forum, and the work would be done by the original sculptor, Nigel Sardeson.

The Wyndham Park apple in the hand sculpture has collapse following issues with rot and decay. (59447625)

In a statement, Friends of Wyndham Park said: "Regular visitors to Wyndham Park will be aware that the apple in the hand sculpture (Isaac's Apple) in the sensory garden has suffered from problems with rot and decay, and has finally collapsed and broken into pieces.

"The Wyndham Park Forum has already submitted a funding bid to replace the sculpture which will be done by the original sculptor, Nigel Sardeson. We will keep you updated on progress."

The group also confirmed that it hoped to have the replica re-carved from a more durable wood, with the horse chestnut wood used originally described as "not very durable".

The sculpture was originally carved by Nigel in May 2010, but was taken away to be restored in February 2016.

This was because there was fungal growth on it which was a sign that there was perhaps more damage on the inside.

It was replaced in the sensory garden in October 2016.