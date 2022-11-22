Iconic Grantham apple sculpture will be replaced after £3,200 grant approved

A grant of £3,200 has been given to replace the iconic apple sculpture in the Wyndham Park sensory garden.

The sculpture collapsed and broke apart earlier this year due to rot and decay.

Wyndham Park Forum has successfully applied to South Kesteven District Council for a grant to pay for the sculpture's replacement via the SK Community Fund.

Elizabeth Bowskill and Glenda Rousseau by the collapsed apple scultpure in the senory garden, Wyndham Park. (60830236)

A further £800 of match funding will come from the Forum’s own funds including a donation of £250 from The Arts Society Grantham.

Glenda Rousseau, of The Arts Society Grantham, said: “The Arts Society Grantham by coincidence had a photograph of “Isaac's Apple” on our Membership Card this season, which started in September – so the collapse of the sculpture soon after felt almost personal.

"When we heard of Elizabeth's (Bowskill of the forum) application for a grant to SKDC to restore the sculpture, we were eager to support the project and are delighted it is going ahead.”

The rotten sculpture. (60830234)

The hand holding an apple will be replicated by the original sculptor Nigel Sardeson, who intends to carve the replacement out of a more durable wood. He has been offered an oak log from a tree which was felled on the Sunningdale estate.

The original sculpture was carved from the horse chestnut tree which grew in that position, and was carved in-situ from the tree trunk and lower branches. Later, because horse chestnut is not a stable wood, the sculpture had to be altered so the base of the arm was not in the ground.

The forum says the sculpture is a prominent feature at one of the main entrances to the town centre and its value is an aesthetic one. It says it is a well-loved landmark that has been missed since it collapsed a month or so ago and replacing the sculpture will restore the balance to the sensory garden design, since the layout of the beds and focal points were all made in relation to the central sculpture.

The collapsed sculpure cordoned off in September. (60830232)

While visitors were able to monitor the progress being made on the original sculpture, that will not be possible this time as it will be carved off site, but the forum says it hopes to provide regular updates on progress being made.