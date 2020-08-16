Interest shown in opening up iconic Grantham Victorian building
Published: 12:00, 16 August 2020
The future of one of Grantham’s historic and most iconic buildings looks bright after thousands of pounds have been ploughed into restoring it.
Westgate Hall, a former corn exchange in Victorian times, is now receiving a lot of interest from people looking to make use of the building.
It is owned by property developer Louise Mumford, a former chairman of Grantham Civic Society, who has paid £50,000 to restore the façade of the building in Westgate.
