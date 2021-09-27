Steam enthusiasts were given a treat at the weekend when The Flying Scotsman passed through Grantham on a tour of Lincolnshire.

The iconic steam locomotive was on a tour from London on Saturday as it made its way up the East Coast Mainline and then across to the Lincolnshire coast.

Steam locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman was on its Jolly Fisherman tour, departing from London King’s Cross at 7.17am.

The Flying Scotsman heading back south near Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (51636358)

On its return it stopped at Grantham at about 6.20pm for rail enthusiasts to get a close up view of the locomotive, built in 1923.

The Flying Scotsman heading south near Burton Coggles on Saturday. Photo: RSM Photography (51636353)

The Flying Scotsman near Grantham on its tour of Lincolnshire. Photo: RSM Photography (51636355)