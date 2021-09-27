Iconic locomotive The Flying Scotsman steams through Grantham
Published: 11:50, 27 September 2021
| Updated: 11:51, 27 September 2021
Steam enthusiasts were given a treat at the weekend when The Flying Scotsman passed through Grantham on a tour of Lincolnshire.
The iconic steam locomotive was on a tour from London on Saturday as it made its way up the East Coast Mainline and then across to the Lincolnshire coast.
Steam locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman was on its Jolly Fisherman tour, departing from London King’s Cross at 7.17am.
On its return it stopped at Grantham at about 6.20pm for rail enthusiasts to get a close up view of the locomotive, built in 1923.
