An engineering firm won it’s first Journal Business Award after being named as a finalist three times over the last four years.

After a long wait, Iconic Engineering Solutions, based at the Old Malthouse on Springfield Road, took home the Manufacturing and Engineering Award.

Sponsored by Viking Signs, the category was judged alongside Pentangle Engineering. Iconic beat BGB Engineering and Moy Park to win the prize.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043647)

Jamie Clare, founder of Iconic Engineering Solutions back in 2013, said: “It’s really good. We’ve been finalists in three of the last four years now. I guess third time’s a charm.”

Iconic worked in partnership with Viking Signs to create the trophies for each category.

Jamie explained that the company had increased in size of the last year, including the taking on of apprentices.

He added: “This year we got bigger. That’s made a big difference.

“Everything’s started to gather momentum now.”

Darren Joint, of Viking Signs, said: “As ever the judges found choosing a winner difficult in this category - particularly due to the difference in size between the shortlisted businesses.

“However when compared to their size, one stood out as making a disproportionately large contribution to the future of Engineering and Manufacturing in the town.

“Passionate and driven to give something back and to support the next generation of engineers, growing their business and adopting new technology of the highest standards.”