A Grantham man has called for 'right to strike' laws to be rewritten. Rod Hatherill, of Lodge Way, Grantham, writes:

‘Victim culture’ involves a subconscious feeling that your perceived minority group is being treated unfairly, which actually seems divisive but really bonds people or workers to a common cause.

The problem, of course, there are so many common causes and once you identify to a specific cause other causes are seen as inferior and then you have actually allowed yourself to be divided from friends, family and colleagues by the unions.

Our anti-capitalist unions only thrive on confrontation with public industries, which by definition are supported by the government, Tory or Labour

SMEs and multi-nationals have the flexibility or clout nowadays, which public services don’t have, which protects them from union threats, ie. strikes.

The union masters with their left-wing political ideals more obvious are now using a last resort policy as their long retreat proceeds – Scorched Earth. The longer they strike the more alternative options of what their service provided will be forced on the public.

Their aim will be the total decline of our service industries which they did to our large manufacturing base in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Our welfare state is now doomed.

In 1906 the Liberal party passed a law giving unions immunity from prosecution of strikers who cause any harm or damage. This 100-year-old law to appease the then powerful miners unions, like so many others, is now not fit for purpose.

If Britain is not broken yet it soon will be. ‘Right to strike’ laws must be rewritten to actually benefit the majority who expect human rights to apply to them and not a political minority.