Belton House is getting ready for Christmas and will welcome back its glittering Illuminated Trail this year, from November 25 to January 2.

Visitors will be surrounded by over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and illuminated installations, all choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music, transforming Belton’s majestic gardens into a winter wonderland.

Among the impressive sights will be picture perfect colour changing spheres, trees interwoven with neon light, an immersive triangular tunnel filled with colour changing hues, giant water lilies, singing trees and a tunnel of hearts leading to larger-than-life mistletoe, so there’s plenty of selfie moments along the way.

Belton House Carol of the Bells by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails 2018. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music Bells (51315667)

The Trail highlights for 2021 will be:

Carol of the Bells – lighting up the night sky with colour changing spheres of light

Triangulate Tunnel – walk through this triangular tunnel and immerse yourself in a sea of moving lights, colours and patterns that dance in time to the music

Neon Tree – stand back and marvel at its branches interwoven with multicoloured neon lights

Independent street food vendors will bring a twist to tasty treats on offer. Visitors can complete their walk under the stars with toasted marshmallows, a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate.

The trail is designed for visitors of all ages and is accessible to all.

Belton House Neon Tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music (51315671)

Tickets are said to be selling fast already. They can be booked at http://christmasatbelton.com

Christmas at Belton is brought by Sony Music Limited in partnership with the National Trust. The trail is created by Culture Creative.