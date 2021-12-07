More news, no ads

An illuminated light trail has been cancelled this evening over safety concerns with high winds forecast.

The Christmas at Belton House illuminated light trail is cancelled this evening, due to a forecast of high winds.

Ticket holders for tonight's event will be contacted in due course.

BH Neon Tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music. (48581175)

In a statement, Belton House said: "Belton is now closed due to the high winds forecast.

"Tonight’s ticket holders will be contacted by SEE Tickets shortly, to be informed of the re-booking process.

"Please wait for this email to arrive before contacting SEE Tickets.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused, but everyone’s safety is paramount.