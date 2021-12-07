Home   News   Article

Illuminated trail at Belton House near Grantham cancelled this evening due to weather forecast

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:20, 07 December 2021
 | Updated: 14:21, 07 December 2021

An illuminated light trail has been cancelled this evening over safety concerns with high winds forecast.

The Christmas at Belton House illuminated light trail is cancelled this evening, due to a forecast of high winds.

Ticket holders for tonight's event will be contacted in due course.

BH Neon Tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music. (48581175)
In a statement, Belton House said: "Belton is now closed due to the high winds forecast.

"The Christmas at Belton illuminated light trail is cancelled this evening.

"Tonight’s ticket holders will be contacted by SEE Tickets shortly, to be informed of the re-booking process.

"Please wait for this email to arrive before contacting SEE Tickets.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused, but everyone’s safety is paramount.

