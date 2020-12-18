Keep the festive sparkle going post-Christmas with a visit to the outdoor illuminated trail at the National Trust’s beautiful Belton House.

Christmas at Belton is the perfect way to get outside in the fresh air and enjoy a wintry walk with a difference during the ‘Twixmas’ period between Christmas and New Year.

Wrap up warm and be surrounded by over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing illuminated installations, transforming Belton’s majestic garden into a winter wonderland.

Christmas at Belton

It takes between one and two hours to walk the magical mile-long trail, with special light installations along the way choreographed to music.

Wander beneath unique tree canopies surrounded by giant baubles, glowing flowers, glittering snowflakes, and clusters of trees wrapped in ribbons of colour.

The trail’s installations and sparkling lights provide picture-perfect Instagram opportunities around every corner.

Christmas at Belton

“Wandering around this sparkling trail set against the dark night sky is like entering a wintry fairy tale. It’s an uplifting festive experience suitable for all ages”, said Belton House general manager, Ian Cooper.

Trail highlights for 2020 include:

Candle Magick– Created by Cristina Ottonello these giant luminescent candles rise high into the night sky, welcoming you on your way to the Meadow of Light.

Meadow of Light – marvel at Lightwork’s meadow of light as it gently shimmers and sways.

Baubelles – Also created by Lightworks, this glowing installation immerses visitors in a tunnel of modern ‘baubles’ and strips of electric light.

Aurora –More fantastical creations by Cristina Ottonello these over-sized illuminated lanterns soar between the trees.

Christmas at Belton

Back by popular demand for a second year:

Laser Garden – Step into a garden like no other, abloom with colourful laser lights.

Tunnel of Light – This majestic tunnel, adorned with over 100,000 pea-lights and almost 50 metres long, is stunning to look at from a distance or to immerse yourself within.

Book your tickets safe in the knowledge that if Covid-19 Government legislation requires cancellation, you can re-book your slot, get a refund, or transfer your ticket to next year.

It is open from 4.30pm with last entry at 8pm. It closes at 10pm. The trail is open until January 3.

For full details and bookings visit nationaltrust.org.uk/beltonhouse.