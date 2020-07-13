Home   News   Article

Illuminating festive light trail returns to Belton House in Grantham this Christmas

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:00, 13 July 2020

The hugely popular Christmas light illumination spectacular is returning to Belton House this year.

Tickets have already gone on sale for the 'after dark trail' which sees the grounds of the National Trust property transformed into a mile-long light show accompanied by festive music.

Visitors can once again enjoy a variety of illuminated sculptures, trees and gardens all decorated in lights as they make their way around the grounds.

